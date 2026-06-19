OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit are seeking the public’s help in locating 34-year-old Lauren Hunter.

According to investigators, Hunter was last seen at approximately 4:30 p.m. on June 17, near the 5700 block of North Dixie Highway in Oakland Park.

Hunter was last seen wearing black pants, a pink shirt, and black slides.

She is approximately 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds, and has red hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact BSO Missing Persons Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

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