NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 15-year-old boy who is missing from North Lauderdale.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 15-year-old Andre Fry.

According to detectives, Fry was last seen around 11:10 p.m. on Aug. 3, near the 5600 block of Southwest 12th Street.

Fry is around 6 feet tall and weighs around 120 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a gray and black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and white/black slides.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or at the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

