WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Detectives from the Broward Sheriff’s Office seek the public’s help in their search for a 15-year-old who was reported missing from Weston.

According to BSO, Zimar Buwell was last seen on Tuesday on 16461 Racquet Club Road, where he left in an unknown direction.

Buwell stands 6 feet tall, weighs around 110 pounds, and was last seen wearing a blue shirt and shorts, and black Nike shoes and socks.

Officials urge anyone with information about Buwell’s whereabouts to call BSO Dispatch at 954-764-HELP (4357).

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.