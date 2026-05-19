DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking for the public’s help locating a missing elderly man.

According to detectives, 80-year-old Otis Drummer was last seen in the area of the 200 block of Southwest Fourth Street at approximately 4 p.m. in Deerfield Beach, Monday.

Drummer stands at 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds.

He has gray hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray and white long-sleeved shirt and blue jeans.

According tohis family, Drummer suffers from dementia.

Anyone with information on Drummer’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

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