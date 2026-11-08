POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) -  Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit are seeking the public’s help locating a 86-year-old man reported missing from Pompano Beach.

Carlos Noe was last seen at approximately 2 p.m. on Saturday, near the 200 block of Southwest Fourth Avenue.

He is about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds. He has grey hair and brown eyes. Investigators said that Noe was last seen wearing a green shirt and blue shorts.

According to his family, Noe experiences dementia.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact BSO Det. Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or at the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764- HELP (4357).

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