WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives from the Broward Sheriff’s Office are asking the public for help in locating a missing 73-year-old man.

According to detectives, Francel Swain was last seen around 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 6, in the 1900 block of Southwest 57th Avenue in West Park.

Swain is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds, and has grey hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing an olive-green polo shirt, a green ball cap, brown cargo pants and brown shoes.

Swain’s family told detectives that he has dementia.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

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