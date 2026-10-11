MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 65-year-old man who was reported missing from Margate.

According to Margate Police, Jack Erazo was last seen on 6569 Northwest Second Street on Oct. 4.

Erazo stands 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a brown sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black shoes at the time of his disappearance.

Authorities said that Erazo meets the criteria for a missing endangered adult.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the Margate Police Department at (954) 972-7111.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.