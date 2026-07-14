OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives from the Broward Sheriff’s Office are asking the public for help locating a missing 47-year-old woman.

According to detectives, Tameika Ponder was last seen around 11:40 a.m. on Monday June 29, in the 5100 block of Northeast Sixth Avenue in Oakland Park.

Ponder stands 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds.

Officials said she has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a sleeveless beige romper with a leaf print.

Anyone with information on Ponder’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

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