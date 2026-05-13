PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 15-year-old girl who went missing from Plantation a week ago.

According to Plantation Police, Kayla Simpson was last seen May 6 at Plantation High School.

Simpson stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs around 110 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She has the word “blessed” tattooed on her right ring finger and a nose piercing.

At the time of her disappearance, the teen was wearing a white long-sleeve top, a gray shirt and black slides, as well as a large colorful bow in her hair. She was also carrying a black backpack and a small black purse.

Officials urge anyone with information on Simpson’s whereabouts to call Plantation Police at 954-797-2100.

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