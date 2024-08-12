PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Skeletal remains believed to belong to a mother and child who disappeared nearly 50 years ago have been discovered in a submerged vehicle in Plantation, police said.

On Saturday, a volunteer sonar search team found a 1960s Chevrolet Impala in a canal near the 10100 block of West Broward Boulevard.

Scuba divers and detectives from the Plantation Police Department, along with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Forensic Dive Team, confirmed the presence of skeletal remains consistent with an adult and a small child inside the vehicle, Plantation Police said in a news release.

The discovery comes decades after the 35-year-old woman and her 3-year-old daughter were reported missing from their home at 13411 NW 2nd Street in the Sunshine City Trailer Park on November 12, 1974. The trailer park no longer exists.

Efforts to find the mother, child, and vehicle spanned multiple investigations from 1975 through 2018, all yielding no results.

The case had turned cold until Sunshine State Sonar, a volunteer search organization, began a pro bono search in June 2023, using advanced sonar technology.

Next of kin have been notified, but the names of the deceased are being withheld pending official identification through DNA and dental records.

