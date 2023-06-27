FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida native and rapper Kodak Black is now free to travel and tour, pending his trial, following his release from a South Florida jail.

Black, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, was arrested last year on charges of trafficking in oxycodone and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. He was freed on bond, and regular drug testing was a condition of his release.

However, during a scheduled court appearance Monday, Kapri’s lawyer, Bradford Cohen, requested an increased bond in lieu of several pre-trial release conditions, including regular drug testing. Kapri was not in court as he was not required to appear.

Following approval by the judge and the removal of the pre-trial release conditions, Cohen tells 7News that his client turned himself in, posted a $250,000 bond and was released all in under an hour.

A warrant was issued for Kapri’s arrest earlier this month after he failed to show up for a mandatory drug test. A judge released Kapri from that warrant as well.

Cohen tells 7News that he considers this a win for his client.

Editorial Note: A previous version of this article contained inaccurate information that he failed to appear in court. That has since been removed. This current version reflects accurate and updated details regarding the court hearing and Kodak Black.

