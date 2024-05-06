FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Rapper Jim Jones was caught in the middle of an altercation at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Saturday afternoon.

Cellphone video, obtained by TMZ, shows a two-on-one fight taking place at an escalator.

Jones appears to be the one taking on the two men.

It is unclear why the fight began.

Jones took to social media, in a now-deleted post, to tell his fan he is OK.

“I’m alright, give me a second, I gotta get dressed for this party, man. I’ll be right with y’all,” the rapper said in a video. “Promise you, promise you, I’m alright.”

In the video, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrive to break the fight up.

Jones said it was all in self-defense.

In a second social media video, Jones wanted to show fans that he was out and about later in the weekend.

“And the show must go on, you heard? Tonight, you know where I’m at,” Jones said in the video.

It is unclear if anyone was arrested or facing charges.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.