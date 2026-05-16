FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Protestors come together to rally against a building proposal in Fort Lauderdale.

The building is a five-story, 32000 square foot Rolex-branded retail building.

The proposal advanced to the city commission following a narrow planning board approval.

The store, planned by Weston Jewelers, is set to feature premier brands alongside multi-floor retail spaces, a bridal studio, and a champagne bar.

Residents said it will bring more traffic and disrupt the neighborhood.

They’re especially upset about the project bypassing a parking requirement while seeking a zoning change.

“We’re all in favor of the business, but we’re not in favor of cutting into the residential area so that it would open floodgates for anybody can change. That can get a building that goes into the residential area, then that’ll be a disaster for the residents,” said a protestor.

In a statement, Weston Jewelers said it has made a consistent effort throughout the process to engage with residents and listen to their concerns.

“We remain confident that the proposal reflects a thoughtful approach that is appropriate for the surrounding community, and we look forward to presenting the full facts regarding the project, including parking and related details, at the upcoming commission meeting.”

That meeting is scheduled for Tuesday.

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