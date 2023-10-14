NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials have issued a precautionary boil water order for some residents of North Lauderdale following a brief power outage.

Water in the city comes from two sources, so here’s the breakdown. Residents who receive their water bill from the city of North Lauderdale are advised to boil their water.

However, residents who receive their water bill from Broward County do not need to boil their water, so officials recommend that they check their records.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.