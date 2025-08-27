FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A power outage caused classes to end early at a high school in Fort Lauderdale.

Crews were called to Dillard High School, where parts of the campus experienced power outages, Wednesday.

As a result, classes were canceled for the remainder of the day while crews worked to restore power to the area.

Officials for Florida Power & Light said they expect to have electricity fully restored before the end of the day.

Administrators for the school told parents they expect to be back in session as scheduled on Thursday.

