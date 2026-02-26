WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Dry conditions continue to wreak havoc across Florida, as a massive wildfire continues to rage in the Everglades, and a brush fire that sparked near Jacksonville earlier this week prompted deputies to evacuate homes.

Troopers on Thursday morning reopened a portion of Alligator Alley, hours after they closed Interstate 75 from Exit 80 in Collier County to Exit 23 in Broward due to smoky conditions and low visibility.

Firefighters are working around the clock to get a handle on the blaze in Collier County, which broke out Monday about one hour west of Weston. The wildfire poses a challenge for the state’s firefighters, who are now braving the worst drought the Sunshine State has seen in 25 years.

But that isn’t the only fire that sparked concerns this week. Smoke filled skies near Jacksonville after a brush fire broke out, also on Monday, prompting crews to clear homes.

“If you live here, I need everybody to go,” said a deputy in bodycam video.

Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies were seen going door to door Monday evacuating residents. They even used garden hoses to help protect homes.

Fire rescue crews quickly put out the flames. No injuries were reported.

However, the state remains in extreme danger.

Marshall Jones, the owner of Mack’s Fish Camp in the Everglades, spoke with 7News earlier this week.

“The landscape is already dry, beginning to crack, and the wildlife has migrated to the last remaining ponding areas,” he said.

The wildfire in Collier County has burned more than 25,000 acres in Big Cypress National Preserve.

Drone operator Chase Allbritton got a majestic bird’s-eye view of the flames that reduced visibility along Alligator Alley and Tamiami Trail.

“It wasn’t just dry, it was also fairly windy, which is what allowed for the fire to spread,” said Allbritton.

Wednesday night, low visibility conditions prompted Florida Highway Patrol troopers to close a portion of Alligator Alley to traffic. They reminded drivers to slow down and use low beam headlights.

Thursday morning, road visibility conditions near Broward County are pretty clear, as troopers continue to monitor the situation to see whether future closures are needed.

