COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — Florida Highway Patrol troopers have shut down parts of Alligator Alley due to the smoky conditions from the fire that continues burning in Collier County.

Officials announced the closure of Interstate 75 from Exit 80 (State Road 29) in Collier County to Exit 23 (US 27) in Broward County.

The closures come amid poor visibility from the fire that has exploded in size. The blaze has burned through 25,000 acres of dry brush south of Alligator Alley as of Wednesday evening.

Troopers will monitor conditions overnight and provide updates as needed.

For motorists on the road, alternate routes of State Road 29, US 27, US 41 remain open.

