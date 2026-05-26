FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Commissioner Alexandra Davis is set to host the Port Everglades Career Fair & Expo at the Broward County Convention Center.

Wednesday’s expo intends to offer alternative pathways to good-paying careers, with over 1,700 people expected to attend.

The free event, scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., aims to connect job seekers with various employers amid recent job losses in Florida.

Admission and parking for the event are free for all attendees.

Employers from diverse industries — including airlines, construction, maritime and security companies — will participate in the expo. They include:

GFC Crane

lntercruises

Terminal Security Solutions

Resolve Marine

Omni Hotel

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