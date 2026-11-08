POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two men had the electronics of their respective boats stolen only weeks apart in Pompano Beach.

On Friday, one man, Scott, found his 32-foot Tidewater devoid of electronics.

“I was devastated,” said Scott. “…It was a punch in the gut.”

Two twelve-inch Garmin screens were stolen from his boat while it was docked at his home off of Southeast 4th street.

The only thing cameras captured was a masked and gloved individual walking along the dock around 3 a.m. on Friday.

“He jumped right on my boat and robbed me blind,” Scott said.

A few blocks away, along Southeast 2nd street, Scott’s friend’s boat was robbed.

“It seems like a ring,” said Scott. “And it’s definitely different people, but they’re doing it.”

At 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 17, the thief took three Garmin screens, speakers and an amp, cutting all the wiring along the way.

“Thieves they don’t care,” said Scott. “8:30 in the morning, you saw the video, 8:30 in the morning or 3:30 in the morning, they don’t care. They’re gonna do what they’re gonna do.”

Both victims are now searching for justice.

“I haven’t been on the boat since ’cause it makes me sick,” said Scott.

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