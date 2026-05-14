PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are working to identify a woman who made a sneaky steal.

The woman was captured by surveillance cameras taking a purse out of another woman’s shopping cart. She then removed several items out before leaving the purse behind and taking off.

It happened at the Salvation Army store near North University Drive and Johnson Street in Pembroke Pines.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

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