WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have shut down a railroad crossing in Wilton Manors after a pedestrian was struck by a train, Thursday afternoon.

According to Wilton Manors Police, the collision involving a Brightline train that was heading north happened at the railroad crossing on Northeast 26th Street near Dixie Highway.

Officers blocked off traffic on 26th Street in both directions around the crossing.

First responders pronounced the pedestrian as deceased at the scene.

Drivers in the area are advised to steer clear of that crossing while the investigation into what led up to the crash continues.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.