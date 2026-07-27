FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have identified and charged a man behind a SWAT situation in Fort Lauderdale.

Andrew Green faces charges of domestic battery by strangulation and false imprisonment in connection to Sunday morning’s incident.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, the 42-year-old suspect assaulted his girlfriend, then barricaded himself with his child inside an Airbnb along the 600 block of Northeast 16th Terrace at around 5:30 a.m.

It was a scary morning, even for neighbors, who said this is normally a quiet community, adding the victim was looking for help.

“My first thought is that it’s a setup. She’s there just to try to get me to open the door and then – right here around the corner, on the other side of my house, with two or three other individuals eaiting to break into my house,” said an area resident who identified himself as Barry. “As I was waiting for the cops for the cops to come, I saw somebody running into a house about three houses away from here,” said Barry. “So, as soon as the cops pulled up, I said, ‘Hey, I think she ran into that house,’ and that’s where they have the SWAT stand off now.”

After the child was safely released, investigators said, the SWAT team deployed tear gas to get Green out.

Green was then placed under arrest.

Detectives said the child who was in the home was Green’s and not the woman’s, as they continue to investigate.

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