FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Man arrested after SWAT standoff involving child at rental home in Fort Lauderdale

A man was arrested following a SWAT situation in Fort Lauderdale.

Police responded to a short-term rental home on Sunday morning on Northeast 16 Terrace.

Officials said a woman was battered by her boyfriend.

According to officers, the suspect barricaded himself with his child.

The SWAT team was called, and after a lengthy standoff, the child came out unharmed.

The suspect was later arrested after SWAT deputies used an aerosol irritant, forcing him out of the house.

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