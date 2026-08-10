HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was arrested in connection to a deadly overnight shooting in Hollywood.

Police have arrested Cameron Alexander. The 38-year-old faces two charges of premeditated murder.

According to Hollywood Police, the shooting took place on Plunkett Street, near South 52nd Avenue, early Sunday morning.

Two victims were rushed to the hospital but did not survive.

Officers set up a perimeter and were able to apprehend Alexander.

Alexander is being held without bond.

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