HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Hollywood Police are currently investigating an area in Hollywood and have blocked it off with yellow tape.

Cameras captured multiple police vehicles in the area, which is near the 5300 block of Plunkett Street.

Officers blocked off the area with crime scene tape.

7News has reached out to the Hollywood Police Department for more information.

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