CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a large group of home burglars accused of committing at least 10 burglaries in Coral Springs over the last few weeks.

Coral Springs Police arrested the seven-member group on Wednesday.

Video by the police department shows the group being loaded up into a police van after they were arrested.

According to investigators, the arrest effort began on Tuesday, when they met with various law enforcement agencies to discuss burglaries in the area.

During the meeting, they realized that all the victims were Asian.

Police said they used license plate readers to begin surveilling the seven people.

In a joint operation between the Coral Springs Police Department, Broward Sheriff’s Office and Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office, they caught the suspects burglarizing a home in Coral Springs before following them.

Authorities stopped the suspects in Fort Lauderdale and took them into custody.

Detectives believe the suspects targeted Asian business owners because they thought they would have a lot of money in their homes.

“The criminals are looking for crimes of opportunity in this case here. It’s people who have cash or have valuables that they know are gonna typically be in the house,” Coral Springs Police Chief Bradley McKeone. “So that’s why they are targeting the Asian community, because, again, if they’re business owners, Chinese restaurants, nail salons, people that deal with a lot of cash, typically. Unfortunately, it’s a crime of opportunity for them.”

All seven suspects are charged with burglary and grand theft.

Police are looking into whether they can also charge the group with a hate crime.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.