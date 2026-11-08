PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Volunteers at a Broward school are giving back to their South Florida community for the holidays.

American Heritage Schools hosted its sixth annual “Thanksgiving Meal in a Bag” food drive Saturday morning in Plantation.

Students, faculty and local families donated reusable grocery bags packed with traditional thanksgiving staples and gift cards.

“We’re trying to relieve, to help people with the cost of living,” said Angelica Goldberg of American Heritage Schools. “…Thank you so much for everybody that helped today, and to the kids that came today, and it’s a very nice thing to do for the community that needs help with the cost of living.”

All collected items benefitted Feeding South Florida, a leading hunger-relief organization.

American Heritage Schools’ 2025 food drive brought in more than 15,000 pounds of food, providing holiday meals for more than 1,000 families.

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