PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - On Saturday morning, the Plantation Police Department received a bomb threat for Plantation General Hospital from an unknown male caller.

Officers responded to the scene and secured the area.

A coordinated search was conducted, and officials said no suspicious activity or people were located in the area.

Plantation detectives conducted an investigation.

Several other departments in the tri-county area reported receiving similar threats.

The investigation is ongoing.

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