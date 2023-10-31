SOUTHWEST BROWARD, Fla. (WSVN) — A pilot was rescued hours after crashing his plane in the Everglades.

Authorities responded to the scene of the crash just after 10 a.m. in the area of Mack’s Fish Camp, located at 18599 Krome Avenue, Tuesday morning.

According to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue officials, upon arrival, units discovered the pilot, an adult male, sitting on the wing of the downed aircraft suffering from a leg injury.

The aircraft, a Cessna Skyhawk, is believed to be based out of a flight school in Miami-Dade County, officials said.

Around 10:30 a.m., video from 7Skyforce showed the man sitting on the partially submerged plane in an isolated area of the Everglades.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded, performed a hoist operation, and safely extracted the man from the aircraft. He has since been transported to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane crashed around 2:20 a.m.; only the pilot was on board.

The National Transportation Safety Board is now in charge of the investigation.

