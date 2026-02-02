PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a tricky touchdown for the pilot of a small plane at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines.

The pilot alerted the airport about a possible landing gear issue on Sunday night but reportedly got no response from the control tower.

Airport officials confirmed the possible landing gear issue but did not specify whether or not the control tower responded to the pilot.

The pilot managed to land the small plane safely, but the propeller was damaged.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.