(WSVN) - Democrat Pia Dandiya has won the election for Florida’s 22nd congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives, defeating Republican challenger Casey Askar.

Dandiya beat Askar in a 51% to 48% vote.

Dandiya ran on a campaign focusing on key issues such as cost of living, Social Security, and education. She also promoted a campaign that was anti corruption, particularly in Washington, and supported personal freedom.

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