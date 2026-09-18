PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Subaru of Pembroke Pines is giving back to its hometown organizations again.

On Friday, the dealership presented checks collectively worth more than $97,000 to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital and the Humane Society of Broward.

The money comes from funds raised during the 2024 Subaru “Share the Love” event, where Subaru and its dealers donate $300 dollars for every new vehicle purchased or leased.

“This is our town, and these are our local communities, and they need our help. And we’re always gonna be there for them, and hopefully they’ll always be there for us, and think about us when they need to buy a car,” said Craig Zinn, the president and CEO of Subaru of Pembroke Pines.

The latest donation brings the dealership’s total contributions to over $1.4 million in local charities.

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