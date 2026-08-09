HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A pedestrian was left with non-life threatening injuries after a crash on the southbound lanes of Federal Highway, according to Hallandale Beach Police.

Investigators said that the pedestrian was hit by a vehicle while travelling, and sustained injuries.

Cameras captured video of a white Mercedes with a broken windshield.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue transported the person to a nearby hospital, where they were determined to have non-life threatening injuries.

The driver remained at the scene to cooperate with officers, according to officials.

An investigation is ongoing.

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