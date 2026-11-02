FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman and man are behind bars after police said their three children were found inside a hot car parked outside a casino while their parents were inside.

According to police, the children, which include a young toddler, were left without water and air conditioner while their parents were testing their luck at the slot machines at the Seminole Classic Casino in Hollywood on Sunday.

Lillian Mun, 32, and Terrence Wright, 42, were taken into custody following the discovery of their children around 1 a.m. Sunday.

According to the arrest report, Mun told responding officers that she was inside the car with the children when the engine turned off. She “did not have the vehicle keys and went inside the casino to locate them from her fiancé…”

She then said she was inside the casino “for approximately 20 minutes,” according to the report.

But when authorities reviewed security cameras, they said the parents left the children alone for an hour as they appeared to be “playing the slot machine together,” according to the arrest report.

On Monday, Wright appeared in bond court.

“You’re being charged with three counts of child neglect,” said Broward Judge Allison Gilman.

Paramedics responded to the casino parking lot to check out the children. They were all OK.

As of late Monday afternoon, the children are said to be in the custody of a family friend.

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