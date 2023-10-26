LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Several off-duty firefighters rushed to the aid of the driver of a tanker truck who was involved in a fiery rollover crash, leading to hours-long lane closures and massive traffic backups along Interstate 595 in Davie.

All westbound lanes were shut down near Nob Hill Road after the tanker rolled over and caught on fire, Thursday afternoon. The highway did not reopen to traffic until just after 9 p.m.

Several agencies responded to the scene blaze near the Nob Hill Road exit, including Davie Fire Rescue, Hollywood Fire Rescue and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue’s hazmat team.

The tanker carried waste products, and its fuel lines were ruptured. Officials said the driver was traveling west when the vehicle swerved, went on its side and caught on fire.

The smoke was visible from several miles away. Cellphone video captured the burning truck as firefighters attempted to extinguish the flames.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene as several off-duty firefighters from Fort Lauderdale, North Lauderdale and Lauderhill fire departments helped place the victim on a stretcher and into a Davie Fire Rescue ambulance.

“We help every day, whether it’s a little bit or a lot,” said Steven Fernandez with Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue. “The only difference is, when we’re working, we expect to help others — we’re waiting for it, almost, for a call to come in — but it’s nice to be able to do it when you’re off-duty as well.”

Among the off-duty firefighters who did not hesitate to render aid to the truck driver was Lee Martin with Lauderhill Fire Rescue.

“We got all the way to the side, and I could see the black smoke. I hopped over the express lanes,” he said. “I saw that the pole was knocked down, so that was blocking traffic. Three other truckers were yelling at me that there was a guy still inside. You could look under the smoke and see that he was still laying in the fuel.”

Martin, who has only been with the department for a year, said he knew immediately that he had to get out of his vehicle and help out the victim.

“I took one of the trucker’s shirts. Along with another trucker, we went in, I tied [the driver’s] hands up, and the other guy tied his feet, and we dragged him out to get him away from the truck,” he said. “He was actually still on fire when I pulled him out, and I was able to take my shirt and pat him down and get the fire out, so that was good. That’s the first thing you’re supposed to do.”

Rescue crews at the scene were able to douse the flames.

“I’m glad that the timing worked out, because we were able to give that guy a fighting chance,” said Martin.

According to officials, the driver of the vehicle is in his 30s and was transported to Broward Health Medical Center with severe burns. He is listed in critical condition.

Crews were able to put out the fire, but due to debris at the scene, the westbound lanes of the highway were closed down.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Road Rangers have arrived at the scene to divert traffic onto University Drive. They have also begun to allow drivers who have been stuck for hours to move over into the still-closed express lanes and head west.

7Skyforce showed backed-up westbound traffic all the way to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, near the intersection with I-95. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Crews have since been able to turn over the truck back on its wheels.

