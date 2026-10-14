NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search fror a man who was reported missing from North Lauderdale.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, 35-year-old Adam Cuff was last seen along the 1000 block of North Lauderdale Avenue, at around 3:50 a.m. on Sunday.

Cuff stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs around 190 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black shirt, black sweatpants and black Nike sandals at the time of his disappearance

Cuff’s family told detectives that he experiences mental illness.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact BSO Missing Persons Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

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