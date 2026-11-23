NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A child took a frightening fall at a North Lauderdale apartment complex.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the young victim fell several stories at a building on Hampton Boulevard, Sunday morning.

The child was airlifted to the hospital. Officials said the patient was conscious and alert during transport.

The fall remains under investigation.

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