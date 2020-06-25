Mother giving birth outside Margate birthing center caught on Ring camera

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Ring doorbell camera outside of a birthing center in Margate has captured a mother giving birth to her child just steps away from its doors.

The mother gave birth outside the Natural Birthworks Birthing Center located 513 Melaleuca Drive, before 7:30 p.m., June 19.

The parents called the birthing center a few minutes away after the mother went into labor, but the baby was rushing to get out.

The Ring footage Natural Birthworks provided to 7News showed the midwife assisting the mother in the parking lot delivering the child into the world while standing up as Margate Police officers stood watching from the sidewalk.

The midwife managed to get the mother and child inside the birthing center after she caught the baby.

The baby and its parents are OK.

