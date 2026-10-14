NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a young woman who was reported missing near Fort Lauderdale

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, 18-year-old Shakiria Ross was last seen near the 2700 block of Northwest Ninth Place in unincorporated Central Broward County, at around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Ross stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs around 190 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a gray and white shirt and gray pants at the time of her disappearance.

Ross’ family told detectives that she is on the autism spectrum.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact BSO Missing Persons Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

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