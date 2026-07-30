PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - An elderly man who had been reported missing was found dead in a lake in Plantation, police said.

Crews surrounded a lake around Northwest 11th Court and 78th Avenue in search of the missing 76-year-old, Thursday morning.

One of the man’s shoes was found, and eventually the man was found dead in the water, police said.

How the man ended up in the lake remains under investigation.

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