MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A new emergency room will soon be providing critical services for residents in Miramar.

Officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Memorial Healthcare System Red Road Emergency Room.

The facility stretches across nearly 17,000 square feet and will provide 24-hour emergency care for adults and children.

It features nearly a dozen private exam rooms, many different on-site laboratory services and direct access to Memorial Healthcare System’s network of specialists and hospitals.

“Medical access is critically important to the community and Memorial is excited to bring a freestanding ER to the community,” said Shane Strum, CEO of Memorial Healthcare System.

The new facility is expected to begin seeing patients later this month.

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