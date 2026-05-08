HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A dash and crash in Hallandale Beach ended with a man in handcuffs.

Hollywood Police officers and Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area of South Ocean Drive and Hallandale Beach Boulevard on Thursday night.

Officers said they spotted a wanted man in Hollywood and attempted to arrest him, but he led them on a pursuit.

The man later ended up crashing into a tree and two cars before authorities moved in to make their arrest.

Part of the road where the pursuit ended remained closed off for hours.

It remains unclear why the man was wanted for in the first placem but he was taken into custody.

Luckily, nobody was hurt.

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