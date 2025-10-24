POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Paramedics rushed a man to the hospital following a shooting near a Mobil gas station in Pompano Beach.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 2700 block of West Atlantic Boulevard around 8:45 p.m. on Thursday night.

7News cameras captured police tape covering the gas station and deputies on the scene.

Deputies say upon arrival, they found a man who had been shot. Paramedics rushed him to a local hospital. His condition remains unclear.

A search is underway throughout the area for a subject. Details on the subject remains limited.

Deputies established a perimeter as they canvass the area.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

