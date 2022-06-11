HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken a man to the hospital following a shooting at a Publix supermarket in Hollywood involving a security guard at the store, police said.

7News cameras captured a heavy police presence outside of the grocery store located off Tyler Street, at around 11 p.m., Friday.

Witnesses said an aggressive man was trying to get into the supermarket after it had closed, just after 10 p.m, and a security guard discharged a firearm in the lobby, striking him.

Investigators have confirmed the security guard is the shooter in the incident.

Cellphone video recorded by witnesses captured the man lying on the floor inside the store, near the entrance.

Hollywood Police said paramedics have transported a man to Memorial Regional Hospital. However, they have not confirmed whether or not the patient is the man seen by witnesses.

The security guard is OK and cooperating with police, who have custody of the gun.

Detectives are reviewing surveillance footage and interviewing witnesses as they continue to investigate.

