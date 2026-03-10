FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who was found dead in the middle of the road in Fort Lauderdale overnight was hit by a car after he fell off his skateboard, polcie said, leading officers to shut down a major intersection for hours.

Cameras captured a heavy police presence at the intersection of Sunrise Boulevard and A1A, early Tuesday morning.

Fort Lauderdale Police units responded to the scene of the crash just before 4 a.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s skateboard was seen on the pavement, as well as the victim’s body covered with a tarp.

Hours later, investigators confirmed the 40-year-old victim was riding his skateboard when he fell onto the roadway and was run over by a car.

Witness Vera Shallo said she believes she heard the moment of impact.

“I know I heard a thud. I thought maybe there was a car accident, and I’m just kind of got aware of what was going on,” she said. “And so, I just looked around, and I realized that there was a person hit by a car.”

7’s Drone Force provided a bird’s-eye view of the investigation, as officers diverted traffic at the intersection. Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes and avoid the area.

Just after 6:30 a.m., 7News cameras captured a Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office vehicle shortly after it arrived at the scene to retrieve the victim’s body.

Traffic homicide investigators were out all morning trying to piece together what happened. They said it’s unknown whether or not this crash will be considered a hit-and-run, but they are attempting to locate the vehicle involved.

Shallo said she didn’t have to see what happened to be shaken up. She said it’s heartbreaking that someone wouldn’t stop and make the right call.

“I think it makes my stomach tied up in a knot. I think I’m gonna get sick. It’s scary, it’s thoughtless, it’s careless,” she said. “I bet, if I was soneone who was driven and accidentally hit someone, I woiuld stop right there, and I would call [911].”

Police said the victim is a local resident and not a visitor, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this crash or the driver’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

