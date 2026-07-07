DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of killing two people while driving under the influence in Dania Beach appeared in court.

Thirty-eight-year-old Vladimir Mushenko faces a list of charges, including two counts of DUI involving the deaths of two passengers.

The incident happened near the 200 block of East Dania Beach Boulevard, Saturday evening.

According to deputies, the 38-year-old was driving at high speeds when he crashed into another vehicle head on, killing two passengers in his car and injuring six others.

Mushenko remains in custody on an immigration hold.

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