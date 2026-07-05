DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A deadly drive sent several people to the hospital in Dania Beach.

The incident happened on Saturday evening in the 200 block of East Dania Beach Boulevard.

Both cars that were involved can be seen destroyed in what appears to be a frontal collision.

According to deputies, one person died and six others were rushed to the hospital, including two children.

The crash is currently under investigation.

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