LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation took place at a condominium complex in Lauderhill after a man and a dog were found dead following an apparent kitchen fire.

7News cameras captured first responders bringing the man’s body out of a unit at the Wood Hue condominiums, along the 4200 block of Northwest 19th Street, early Friday morning.

The owners of the unit told 7News this appears to have started as a fire near the stove, though it’s unclear when it broke out. The landlord confirmed the unit sustained fire damage in the kitchen.

The owners of the condo unit said they had rented it out to a woman, and she had a man who was staying there with her. They said the woman had reached out to them, saying she went out of town and the man had not been answering her phone calls.

The owners of the condo unit said they asked the landlords at the complex to check out the apartment, and when they arrived on Thursday night, they saw that it appeared to be dark inside and the blinds were drawn.

Lauderhill Police said officers responded just after 9:30 p.m. after they received a call about an unusual odor coming from the apartment. Firefighters arrived a short time later, and that’s when they discovered the man’s body and realized that the unit had caught fire.

Police said a dog was also found dead inside the unit. Residents of the complex said the pet’s body is still there as of Friday morning.

“Insane, you know, it’s surprising, you know, ’cause even though this area is, like, a little hectic and stuff, you know, unfortunate ciscumstances like that would be surprising, you know?” said a neighbor who asked not to be identified or show his face on camera. “But I really do pray for the family. I’m also praying for the dog, too, because that was a big part of their family.”

Lauderhill Police detectives, the Lauderhill Fire Inspector and the State Fire Marshal’s Office continue their investigation, as they attempt to determine the cause of the fire and the man’s death.

Officials urge anyone with information to call Lauderhill Police at at 954-497-4700 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS).

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