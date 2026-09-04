MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is dead after he was struck by a car on the highway while he was changing a tire.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver pulled over on the northbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Miramar due to tire trouble. As he was changing the tire on the right shoulder, another vehicle crashed into him.

The man succummed to his injuries.

Troopers said a 2-year-old was in the deceased man’s car when the crash occurred, but wasn’t injured. The child was later turned over to the mother.

No arrest has been made as of late Thursday night.

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