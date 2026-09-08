PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of killing several ducks in Pembroke Pines will remain behind bars after being denied bond.

Forty-year-old Christopher Antoine faces charges of animal cruelty after a good Samaritan identified him as the man captured on surveillance killing one of those ducks near 1290 N University Drive.

During his bond court appearance, the judge denied bond for Antoine, who was also charged with violating his probation from a separate conviction.

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